Bulgaria’s president calls nation’s 5th election in 2 years

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s president has dissolved the National Assembly and called early parliamentary elections for April 2. President Rumen Radevon onThursday also appointed a caretaker government ahead of the snap vote, which will be Bulgaria’s fifth election in two years. in hopes of resolving the country’s a bid to settle the European Union and NATO member’s prolonged political impasse and biting economic woes. The three largest political groups in Bulgaria’s deeply fragmented parliament failed to find common ground for a viable coalition government after the last early election, held in October. Analysts think the war in Ukraine, inflation and a growing rift between pro-Russian and pro-European camps could drive more Bulgarians to vote for nationalist parties.

