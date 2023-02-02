ASEAN foreign ministers meet under shadow of Myanmar crisis

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in Indonesia for talks bound to be dominated by the deteriorating situation in Myanmar despite an agenda focused on food and energy security and cooperation in finance and health. Myanmar belongs to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, but the meetings are being held without Myanmar’s foreign minister. The forced absence is fallout from Myanmar’s lack of cooperation in implementing a five-step agreement with ASEAN to try to resolve the crisis. Indonesia is the chair of ASEAN this year. Its foreign minister said Indonesia would ensure the focus is on the development of the regional bloc as a community and that the issue of Myanmar will not be allowed to hold the bloc hostage.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.