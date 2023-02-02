ACLU settles two lawsuits of police abuse cases in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union in Louisiana is pointing to recent court settlements as examples of the need to hold police accountable for violent tactics. The ACLU noted the cases in the aftermath of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating by police in Memphis. One Louisiana settlement involved the 2020 arrest of a Black man who said he was threatened with a gun and injured when police used a Taser on him. Earlier in the week, the ACLU announced a settlement with Shreveport police in a case involving another Black man who said he was beaten. Plaintiffs in both cases alleged they were targeted because of their race. Police admitted no wrongdoing.

