3 charged with clashing with cops in separate Jan. 6 cases

Three men have been arrested on accusations that they clashed with police officers during separate incidents at the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Federal prosecutors announced charges on Wednesday against men from Vermont, Illinois and Pennsylvania, more than two years after the riot that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. They are among nearly 1,000 people across the U.S. who have been charged with federal crimes in the Capitol attack. The new arrests were of William Nichols, of Manchester, Vermont; Joseph Pavlik, of Chicago; and Dustin Sargent, of Kunkletown, Pennsylvania.

