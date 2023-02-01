Warnock, deal-maker yet party loyalist, settles into Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly reelected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is promising to use his first full term to cut deals where possible with Republicans and deliver for his home state. But he’s also taking on a new role as an unapologetic supporter of President Joe Biden. During Warnock’s tough Senate race last year, he largely avoided mentioning the president. Warnock told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that he intends to back Biden if he runs again in 2024. In the interview, Warnock sidestepped questions about his political ambitions but indicated he’s warming to his status as a leading figure among Georgia Democrats.

