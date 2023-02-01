Vienna court convicts 2020 gunman’s alleged helpers
VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian court has convicted four men of terrorist offenses and participation in murder over their alleged links to a sympathizer of the Islamic State group who carried out a deadly shooting in Vienna in 2020. Two of the men were sentenced to life in prison by the Vienna state court on Wednesday night and and the others to 20 and 19 years respectively. Another two defendants were acquitted of the main charges but were convicted of membership in IS and spreading the group’s propaganda. Four people were killed in the November 2020 attack and the gunman also died. More than 20 other people were wounded. One of them was a police officer.