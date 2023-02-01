US, Philippines agree on larger American military presence

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States and the Philippines have announced an agreement to expand American military presence in the Southeast Asian country, where U.S. forces and weaponry will be granted access to four more Philippine military camps under a 2014 defense pact. The agreement between the longtime treaty allies was made public Thursday during the visit of U.S. Secretary Lloyd Austin and will give U.S. forces additional staging ground in Asia to ramp up deterrence against China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea.

