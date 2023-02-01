Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines

DAVAO, Philippines (AP) — Officials say a strong, shallow earthquake has shaken a mountainous region in the southeastern Philippines but there are no immediate reports of major damage or injuries. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says the magnitude 6.1 quake was triggered by a local fault and was centered at a depth of 7 miles in Davao de Oro province. It says several southern cities and provinces were rocked by the quake and that aftershocks are expected. The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

