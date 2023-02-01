Saudi soccer influence grows by winning seat on FIFA Council

Saudi Arabia added to its influence in world soccer after its federation president won a seat on the FIFA Council. The country was then confirmed as host of the 2027 Asian Cup. The election win at the Asian Football Confederation’s annual meeting followed Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival last month to play in the Saudi league. There’s also longstanding speculation about Saudi involvement in a bid to host the World Cup in 2030 or 2034. Saudi soccer federation president Yasser Almisehal was among six officials elected by AFC members to represent them on FIFA’s ruling committee. Qatari soccer federation president Sheikh Hamad Al Thani also won a seat.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.