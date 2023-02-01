Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia is mustering its military might in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Kyiv suspects it’s preparation for an offensive in the eastern area as the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion approaches. The Luhansk region’s governor said Wednesday the Kremlin’s forces are expelling residents near Russian-held parts of the front line so they cannot provide information about Russian troop deployments to Ukrainian artillery forces. Also Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government continued its crackdown on alleged corruption. Prominent lawmaker David Arakhamia said the government dismissed several high-ranking officials.

