Myanmar extends state of emergency, delaying expected polls

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government has announced it is extending a state of emergency it imposed when it seized power two years ago, a move that appears to set back its plans for an election that had been expected in August. The announcement on state-run MRTV television said the state of emergency has been extended for another six months because the country remains in an abnormal situation and time is needed to prepare for a peaceful and stable election. No exact date has been announced for the polls, though the head of the ruling military council, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, had suggested they could be held in August. Wednesday’s report said the election will be held after accomplishing the provisions of the state of emergency but didn’t mention any specific date.

