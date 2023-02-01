Mourners call Australian Cardinal Pell victim of injustice

SYDNEY (AP) — Mourners at the Sydney funeral for Australian Cardinal George Pell are remembering him as a victim of a campaign to punish him regardless of his guilt. Pell was once the most senior Catholic convicted of sex abuse. Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher hailed Pell as an influential church leader and told mourners Pell was demonized even after a court cleared him. Outside the cathedral, a few hundred protesters yelled slogans denouncing Pell. Tensions flared briefly early Thursday when mourners tried to remove ribbons the protesters had displayed to symbolize abuse victims. Pell was a staunch conservative who had riled gay rights supporters and was among church leaders blamed for inaction on clergy sex abuse.

