Man pleads guilty in death of long-missing Michigan woman

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who previously admitted killing two women in Pennsylvania now says he also killed a Michigan woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. WOOD-TV reports Calhoun County’s prosecutor says 44-year-old Harold David Haulman III pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier. She went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005. She had argued with her parents that day and her family believes she was pregnant. Parlier’s remains have not been found. Haulman has been serving life without parole since 2021 after pleading guilty to the killings of two women in Pennsylvania.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.