Kashmir avalanche kills 2 Polish skiers; 21 people rescued

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two Polish skiers have died in an avalanche at a Himalayan ski resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir and 21 people have been rescued. A total of 21 foreigners and their two Kashmiri guides were caught in a massive avalanche Wednesday and buried under the snow as they were skiing high in the mountains near the tourist town of Gulmarg, according to a police statement. Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir and have caused heavy death tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camped near the mountainous and forested militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals.

