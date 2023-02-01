Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli army says sirens have sounded in the country’s south and a rocket was intercepted from the Gaza Strip. Local residents are reporting hearing explosions. The announcement Wednesday came amid soaring tensions between Israel and the Palestinians under the country’s new ultranationalist government and just after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited with a call for calm. The army said in a statement that sirens sounded in the city of Sderot and in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip late Wednesday afternoon. The rocket, it said, was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. Israel’s rescue service reported that it received no reports of injuries except for a 50-year-old woman who slipped and fell while running to a shelter.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.