Grammys to honor Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, McVie

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys will pay homage to lives of Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff and Christine McVie with star-studded performances during Sunday’s show. The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the ceremony will honor the three musicians who died last year. Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Lynn. Quavo and the Maverick City Music will hit the stage to honor his nephew Takeoff with the song “Without You.” Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will collaborate to perform “Songbird” to remember McVie.

