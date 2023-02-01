German beer sales up in 2022 after COVID pushed them down

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that German beer sales rose in 2022 after COVID-19 restrictions weighed on brewers in the previous two years. But the long-term trend remains downward and the World Cup soccer tournament in Qatar didn’t get the taps flowing. The Federal Statistical Office said Wednesday that German-based breweries and distributors sold about 8.8 billion liters (2.3 billion gallons) of beer last year. That’s a 2.7% increase compared with 2021. Beer sales inside Germany represent more than four-fifths of the total. They were up 4% to 7.2 billion liters (1.9 billion gallons). That was still 5% lower than in 2019 which was the last year before the pandemic. Exports were down overall.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.