EU official pushes Musk for Twitter’s progress on new rules

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official has told Elon Musk that Twitter needs to make progress in preparing for new digital regulations aimed at curbing hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content. EU Commissioner Thierry Breton and Musk held a video call Tuesday to assess Twitter’s readiness for the bloc’s new rules that are set to take effect later this year. According to a readout of the call, Breton says “the next few months will be crucial to transform commitments into reality.” The commissioner who oversees the EU’s digital policy says he needs “to see progress towards full compliance with the Digital Services Act. Musk tweeted that he had a “good meeting” with Breton.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.