Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette charged with DUI

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New Jersey Devils associate coach and former Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette has been arrested in South Florida and charged with driving under the influence. Broward County jail records say Brunette was pulled over Wednesday in the Deerfield Beach area, north of Fort Lauderdale. He was also charged with two counts of disobeying a stop or yield sign. He posted a $500 bond and was expected to be released later Wednesday. Brunette is in his first season as associate coach of the Devils. He was interim coach of the Florida Panthers last season after taking over when Joel Quenneville resigned for his connection to a 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual abuse scandal.

