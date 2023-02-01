Skip to Content
Dani Alves offers to turn in passport, wear tracking device

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Dani Alves’ lawyers say in an appeal to a Spanish court that he has agreed to turn in his passport and wear a tracking device if he is set free pending the sexual assault investigation against him. The Brazilian soccer player was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on Dec. 30. A judge ordered Alves to be jailed without bail after analyzing the initial probe by authorities and hearing testimony from Alves, the alleged victim and a witness. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Associated Press

