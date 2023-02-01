Colin Quinn’s new show highlights the art of ‘Small Talk’
By BROOKE LEFFERTS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Colin Quinn has embarked on his eighth one-man show, “Colin Quinn: Small Talk,” playing now through Feb. 11 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York. He’s previously performed on TV, including “Saturday Night Live” and “Girls” and in movies like “Trainwreck,” and is the author of several books, but stand up keeps pulling him back. Known for his observational humor— Quinn shines a light in his new show on the way we communicate in person and online, and spoiler alert: it’s not always pretty. “Nobody’s gonna say ‘play your hits!’” he says. “So you have to keep writing.”