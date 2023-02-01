2nd ex-NC State athlete sues school in sexual abuse case

A second former North Carolina State athlete has sued the school alleging that he had been sexually abused by the Wolfpack’s former director of sports medicine under the guise of treatment. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court accuses Robert Murphy Jr. of improperly touching the athlete’s genitals and elsewhere between two separate occasions in 2016. The plaintiff’s name is listed as “John Doe” to protect anonymity and doesn’t specify which sport he played. A former men’s soccer player was the first to sue the school in August. The lawsuit states the second athlete came forward after learning of that complaint.

