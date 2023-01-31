Ugandan activist’s family awarded $10.5M for Utah park death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The United States will pay more than $10 million in damages over the death of Esther Nakajjigo, a prominent Ugandan human rights activist killed in Arches National Park in 2020. Nakajjigo was decapitated after wind swung an untethered metal gate into her car, killing her immediately as her husband sat in the seat next to her. The amount awarded to Nakajjigo’s husband and parents Monday was substantially less than attorneys pursued, yet they celebrated it and said it was the largest federal wrongful death award in Utah history. Nakajjigo rose from poverty to become the host of a solutions-oriented reality television series in Uganda.

