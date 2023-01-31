Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:20 AM

Thousands of care sector workers protest in Brussels

KION

BRUSSELS (AP) — More than 10,000 people have protested through central Brussels to demand better working conditions and more pay in the care sector which have been especially hard-hit during the COVID-19 crisis. Trade union activists and workers demand that more people be hired in hospitals and care homes for older people and that pay scales would be upped considerably to make the sector more attractive to young professionals. The government has acknowledged the problems but has yet to come up with any convincing plan to turn the crisis in the sector around.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content