Police settle Louisiana suit over 2020 beating of Black man

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by a Black man who said a police officer in a Louisiana city beat him and detained in a mental health unit in retaliation for criticizing the police. Terms of the settlement between Brandon Kennedy and officials with the Shreveport Police Department haven’t been released. Kennedy’s case was filed as part of the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana’s Justice Lab program. Nora Ahmed, the organization’s legal director, says the organization hopes the settlement, which includes compensation for Kennedy, shows that law enforcement agencies will be held accountable when abuses occur.

