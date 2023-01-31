French Quarter Festival unveils lineup for 40th anniversary

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Organizers have announced a lineup of more than 270 acts for New Orleans’ 40th annual French Quarter Festival, billed as Louisiana’s largest free showcase of music, food and culture. Artists scheduled to perform at the April 13-16 event include Irma Thomas, Ani DiFranco, Tank and the Bangas, blues guitarist Samantha Fish and a collaboration between the Soul Rebels and bounce rap artist Big Freedia. Organizers say the annual event welcomes over 825,000 people and is a critical economic driver for the city. To celebrate the milestone year, a special opening-day parade featuring brass bands is planned and later a fireworks display over the Mississippi River.

