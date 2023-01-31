FDA revamping foods program to move past ‘constant turmoil’
By JONEL ALECCIA
AP Health Writer
The head of the Food and Drug Administration has announced an overhaul of the agency’s food safety and nutrition division. FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf is vowing to better protect consumers and the U.S. food supply. He said Tuesday he would create a new human foods program led by a deputy commissioner. That person would have authority over policy, strategy and regulatory activities for the agency responsible for 80% of the foods Americans eat. The changes are drawing praise from some food safety advocates, but other experts say they don’t go far enough. The new deputy will report directly to the commissioner and will be named by spring.