DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal on Tuesday as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March. The move was expected after the DeSantis administration requested in late December that state colleges submit spending data and other information on programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.

