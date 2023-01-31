Brazil’s Lula to visit Biden on Feb. 10

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will host Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for meetings on Feb. 10. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the leaders will discuss U.S. “support of Brazil’s democracy and how the two countries can continue to work together to promote inclusion and democratic values in the region and around the world.” They are also set to discuss climate change, migration, economic development and security matters. Lulu replaced President Jair Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for Florida on Dec. 30, two days before Lula’s inauguration.

