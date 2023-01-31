Blinken in Mideast renews appeal for Israel-Palestinian calm

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is wrapping up a two-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank with renewed appeals for Israeli-Palestinian calm amid an alarming spike of violence. Blinken met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank town of Ramallah on Tuesday, a day after seeing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. After his meeting with the Israeli leader, Blinken stressed the importance the U.S. places on resolving the long-running conflict with a two-state solution. However, beyond urging a de-escalation of tensions Blinken offered no new U.S. initiative to do so and there were no signs of progress on even the modest goal of halting the latest wave of violence.

