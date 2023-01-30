Skip to Content
WHO: COVID still an emergency but nearing ‘inflection’ point

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization chief says the coronavirus remains a global health emergency. It comes after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an “inflexion point” where higher levels of immunity can lower deaths related to the virus. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the annual meeting of its executive board meeting Monday that “there is no doubt that we’re in a far better situation now” than a year ago — when the highly transmissible Omicron variant was at its peak.

