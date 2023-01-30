UK’s Sunak defends handling of ethics breaches in government

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended his record on integrity and decisiveness amid criticism of the way he has handled ethics scandals involving senior Conservatives. Sunak said Monday that he acted “pretty decisively” to fire party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi. He was sacked on Sunday after the government’s standards adviser found that he’d breached ministerial conduct rules by failing to come clean about a tax dispute. Critics ask why Sunak did not ask more questions about Zahawi’s tax affairs before appointing him to the key job of party chairman in October. Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said Sunak “needed a backbone” and should have sacked Zahawi sooner.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.