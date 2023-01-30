State capital mayor: Plan for courts is like apartheid

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says that legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated. Lumumba says the proposal by legislators from outside the 80% Black city to create a separate court system within its borders reminds him of apartheid. The bill would create a separate judicial district within an area around downtown Jackson where many state-owned buildings are located. The new court system’s judges would be appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court. It was introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar, a Republican. Lamar did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

