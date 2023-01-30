Georgia faces hurdles to get foster children out of hotels

ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of Georgia’s most troubled foster children are housed in hotels or state offices each night, because the state can’t find a better place for them to stay. But officials trying to end the practice face fights with the state’s own insurer and a lack of treatment beds. Keeping children in hotels typically costs $1,500 a night. It also denies children a stable environment and needed treatment. Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce says she’s “hell-bent” on ending hotel stays. Providers may be refusing children because the state doesn’t pay enough. But advocates also say Medicaid makes it hard to find treatment before children spiral into crisis.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.