France braces for major transport woes from pension strikes

PARIS (AP) — France’s national rail operator is recommending that passengers stay home if possible Tuesday to avoid labor strikes. The strikes over pensions are expected to cause major transport woes but largely spare high-speed rail links to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Labor unions mobilized massive street protests in an initial salvo of nationwide strikes earlier this month. They’re hoping for similar success Tuesday to maintain pressure on government plans to raise France’s retirement age. Positions are hardening on both sides as lawmakers begin debating the planned change. Rail operator SNCF warned that major network disruptions are expected from Monday night to Wednesday morning. It recommended passengers cancel or postpone trips and work remotely if possible.

