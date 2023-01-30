Florida GOP leaders want to get rid of gun permits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Saying gun owners don’t need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner proposed legislation to eliminate concealed weapons permits. Democrats said Monday’s bill filing would would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe. Republican leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have expressed support for the idea, so the bill should not have a problem passing in a legislature with a GOP a super-majority. Renner and sheriffs at a news conference said criminals don’t seek permits anyway, and that law-abiding citizens respect gun safety.

