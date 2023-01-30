Convicted hunger-striking anarchist in Italy wins transfer

ROME (AP) — After 15 weeks on a hunger strike to protest particularly harsh prison conditions, an Italian man convicted in attacks claimed by anarchists is being transferred to another prison in Italy for medical care. Sky TG24 TV quoted Alfredo Cospito’s lawyer as saying he would be moved later on Monday from a prison in Sardinia to Milan’s Opera Prison, which has a special section for those needing specialized medical care. Cospito began his hunger strike in October to protest prison conditions reserved for terrorists and top organized crime bosses. Anarchists who have been linked to or claimed responsibility for three recent violent incidents have demanded Cospito receive less harsh treatment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.