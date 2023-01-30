Connie Britton’s new show is a ‘Friday Night Lights’ reunion

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Connie Britton’s new series, “Dear Edward,” debuting Feb. 3 on Apple TV+, reunites her with the executive producer of “Friday Night Lights,” Jason Katims. The two had hoped to work together after “Friday Night Lights” ended its run in 2011 after five season. “Dear Edward” also stars Colin O’Brien as Edward, a12-year-old boy who is the only survivor of a plane crash that killed everyone else on board, including his parents and brother. “Dear Edward” follows the boy’s journey with grief and the community that is created among the loved ones left behind as a result of tragedy.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.