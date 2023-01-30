Birthday party shooting in South Africa kills 8, injures 3

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a weekend shooting in South Africa that left eight people dead and three others injured. Gunmen opened fire at a house birthday party in the city of Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon. According to police spokeswoman Priscilla Naidu, the unknown gunmen entered the residential home in Kwazakhele township and started to randomly shoot at people. The owner of the house was among the dead. The motive for the shooting is not yet known, according to police.

