Balkan neighbors vow to avoid clashes over national hero

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Neighbors North Macedonia and Bulgaria say they will work together to prevent potential violence at weekend celebrations to honor a 19th century revolutionary viewed as a hero in both countries. The countries are at odds over multiple issues concerning ethnic minorities, language and national identity. Commemoration events to mark 151 years since the birth of revolutionary Gotse Delchev, who opposed Ottoman rule in the Balkans, are likely to draw crowds from both countries to the Macedonian capital Skopje. The two countries’ interior ministers Monday promised cooperation to avoid any potential violence.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.