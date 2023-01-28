Sri Lanka leader suspends parliament until policy address

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has suspended Parliament until Feb. 8, when he said he would announced a new set of long-term policies to address a range of issues including an unprecedented economic crisis. The government did not give a clear reason for the move, but Wickremesinghe’ s office in a statement said his address to lawmakers on Feb. 8 will announce new policies and laws, which will be implemented until the centenary celebrations of Sri Lanka’s independence in 2048. It is also widely expected that Wickremesinghe would announce his policies on sharing power with ethnic minority Tamils. An analyst said the president’s move is “to show that he is the authority” and symbolises a fresh start for the country following the recent turmoil.

