Man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — One of the two men charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state over the holidays to cover a burglary was ordered released from federal custody Friday to seek substance abuse help. The News-Tribune reports a federal judge issued the order for Matthew Greenwood after renewed efforts by his attorney to get Greenwood into a drug-treatment facility. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan granted Greenwood’s release on an appearance bond, or the promise to show up to future hearings and abide by conditions removing him from custody, including electronic monitoring and mandated drug treatment. Bryan noted the court was taking a risk, telling Greenwood it was up to him to make sure the risk was well taken.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.