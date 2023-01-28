Fully clothed bathing burglar found in Seattle bathroom

SEATTLE (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water. Seattle police say a woman returned to her home Friday night to find a window smashed and an unknown man inside the house. She remained outside the home and called police. Upon their arrival, officers instructed anyone inside to come out. When they got no reply, they went in to search the home . That’s when the found the fully clothed man bathing in a filled bathtub. The 27-year-old man refused to explain his actions, and he arrested on a residential burglary charge.

