Emhoff says somber Auschwitz visit key to antisemitism work

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — The husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says he was deeply moved by a “solemn and sad” visit to the former site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. Doug Emhoff described Friday’s visit as important to his work for the Biden administration combating antisemitism. Some 1.1 million people were killed at the Nazi German camp during World War II, around 90% of them Jews. Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president. He is on a six-day visit to Poland and Germany. On Saturday, he toured the Oskar Schindler Enamel Factory in Krakow, where he saw an exhibit about the 1,000 Jews the German industrialist saved during the Holocaust.

