Woman in groping case with former lawmaker speaks out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A woman who told police she was groped by a former state lawmaker said she is outraged by him calling the incident “laughable.” Elizabeth Daly on Thursday issued a statement through her attorney saying she was outraged by the claims in a court action filed by former Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. Tommy Gallion, a lawyer representing Hooper, said they went to court to try to get a copy of a video of the incident. Hooper was arrested in August after being accused of grabbing Daly’s breasts and body as she was working as a restaurant hostess. Prosecutors later dropped the case at Daly’s request.

