White supremacists who attacked Black DJ at bar sentenced

SEATTLE (AP) — Four white men with white supremacist ties have been sentenced in federal court in Seattle for an assault on a Black DJ in the suburb of Lynnwood. All four were convicted of committing a hate crime and making false statements. The Daily Herald reports Jason DeSimas, of Tacoma, and Jason Stanley, of Boise, Idaho, were sentenced Friday to four years in prison. Randy Smith, of Eugene, Oregon, got 3½ years, and Daniel Dorson, of Corvallis Oregon, got 2⅓ years. They were also ordered to pay nearly $171,000 in restitution. Tyrone Smith spoke publicly outside the courthouse saying the defendants’ actions changed him from an outgoing person to someone who struggles with anxiety and uses a cane.

