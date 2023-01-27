Turkey summons Danish envoy over Quran-burning protest

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has summoned the Danish ambassador over reports that an anti-Islam activist will be allowed to burn the Quran during a series of protests in Copenhagen. Far-right activist Rasmus Paludan, who holds both Danish and Swedish citizenship, infuriated Turkey by staging a Quran-burning protest in Sweden on Jan. 21. He told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that he would replicate the protest in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen every Friday until Sweden is admitted into NATO. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the Danish ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday where Turkish officials “strongly condemned the permission given to this provocative act which clearly constitutes a hate crime.”

