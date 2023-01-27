Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing Friday, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, burglary of a dwelling while armed with a weapon, and criminal mischief, among other charges, according to prosecutors. Jackson-Maldonado and a 12-year-old boy left a children’s home near Deltona in June 2021 and broke into a house where they found guns and ammunition. They began firing on Volusia County sheriff’s deputies who were searching for them. Deputies finally shot and wounded Jackson-Maldonado, ending the standoff.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.