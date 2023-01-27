Skip to Content
S. Dakota tribes seek disaster declaration in storm recovery

By AMANCAI BIRABEN
Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s congressional delegation has written a letter to President Joe Biden in support of the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations’ requests for a major disaster declaration following winter storms that left six people dead. U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune, and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, say the declaration would assist tribes recovering from destruction that tribal leaders say could have been prevented had more resources been available. Tribal members expect the declaration would support emergency costs and damages related to the December storms.

