Poland’s opposition criticizes amendments to electoral code

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leader of Poland’s opposition has criticized a new electoral reform package introduced by the governing coalition and said his party was planning to strongly monitor the voting process during general elections set for the fall. Donald Tusk said Friday that with the changes the right-wing government is seeking to extend its hold on power, as opinion polls suggest it could lose control of parliament in the vote expected October or November. Tusk said any changes to the rules just months before balloting are in violation of democratic principles. The new provisions include facilitating access to voting in small towns and rural areas, where the ruling coalition enjoys greatest support.

